2 dead in rollover crash near Kilgore

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A single-vehicle crash about half a mile north of Kilgore left two dead on Monday.

The wreck took place at about 6:15 a.m. on July 17, according to a report from DPS. Jonathan D. Pepper, 35, of Kilgore, was driving a Chevrolet Silverado south on TX-42 with Stacey L. King, 52, of Longview, as a passenger, DPS said.

The report stated that Pepper was driving at a speed “unsafe to negotiate an upcoming curve in the roadway,” causing the vehicle to leave the road and roll several times.

Both occupants were pronounced dead at the scene, and DPS noted neither person was wearing a seatbelt.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.