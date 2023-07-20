Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

2 dead in rollover crash near Kilgore

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 12:57 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A single-vehicle crash about half a mile north of Kilgore left two dead on Monday.

The wreck took place at about 6:15 a.m. on July 17, according to a report from DPS. Jonathan D. Pepper, 35, of Kilgore, was driving a Chevrolet Silverado south on TX-42 with Stacey L. King, 52, of Longview, as a passenger, DPS said.

The report stated that Pepper was driving at a speed “unsafe to negotiate an upcoming curve in the roadway,” causing the vehicle to leave the road and roll several times.

Both occupants were pronounced dead at the scene, and DPS noted neither person was wearing a seatbelt.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fabrizio Olague
Chapel Hill elementary teacher arrested on child porn charges
Alba police officer arrested, suspended without pay
509 E. Cedar St. in Tyler
East Texas anti-gang task force seizes drugs, $10K in cash during raid
According to a news release, the theme park will feature “an Americana-themed environment with...
New $2B theme park and resort as big as Disney’s Magic Kingdom is coming to Oklahoma
Jelly Roll is not a fan of most of his tattoos.
Jelly Roll admits he would get rid of 96% of his tattoos if he could: ‘It’s embarrassing’

Latest News

KLTV will provide updates on road closures and traffic signal outages throughout the day as...
East Texas traffic conditions
A two-vehicle crash took place on S. Broadway Avenue.
3 in critical condition after crash blocks part of S. Broadway in Tyler
Roadwork for the weeks of July 17 and July 24
18-wheeler catches fire in Nacogdoches County crash that killed 1, injured 2