1 killed in fire at Longview mobile home park

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - One person is dead following an early morning fire at a mobile home park.

According to a report by the Longview Fire Department, at 3:50 a.m. Thursday, firefighters were dispatched to lot the Springhill Mobile Home Park in the 4000 block of Burks Road after reports of a residential structure fire with an occupant inside. When crews arrived they found a fully involved mobile home on fire with fire coming from the front of the residence. The first arriving crew attempted to make entry to rescue the occupant, but were unable to make their way into the structure due to the intense fire conditions.

Once the fire was under control, crews located the deceased victim in a back bedroom. A second occupant was able to escape without injury.

One firefighter on the first arriving crew received burn injuries while trying to perform the rescue and he required transport to the hospital for treatment. The firefighter was treated and released.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.