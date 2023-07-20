Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

1 killed in fire at Longview mobile home park

Source: KLTV Staff
Source: KLTV Staff(KLTV Staff)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 1:47 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - One person is dead following an early morning fire at a mobile home park.

According to a report by the Longview Fire Department, at 3:50 a.m. Thursday, firefighters were dispatched to lot the Springhill Mobile Home Park in the 4000 block of Burks Road after reports of a residential structure fire with an occupant inside. When crews arrived they found a fully involved mobile home on fire with fire coming from the front of the residence. The first arriving crew attempted to make entry to rescue the occupant, but were unable to make their way into the structure due to the intense fire conditions. 

Once the fire was under control, crews located the deceased victim in a back bedroom. A second occupant was able to escape without injury. 

One firefighter on the first arriving crew received burn injuries while trying to perform the rescue and he required transport to the hospital for treatment. The firefighter was treated and released. 

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fabrizio Olague
Chapel Hill elementary teacher arrested on child porn charges
Alba police officer arrested, suspended without pay
509 E. Cedar St. in Tyler
East Texas anti-gang task force seizes drugs, $10K in cash during raid
According to a news release, the theme park will feature “an Americana-themed environment with...
New $2B theme park and resort as big as Disney’s Magic Kingdom is coming to Oklahoma
Jelly Roll is not a fan of most of his tattoos.
Jelly Roll admits he would get rid of 96% of his tattoos if he could: ‘It’s embarrassing’

Latest News

Christopher Hood
Jury hears testimony from mother of Henderson County man accused of killing girlfriend
Jury hears testimony from mother of Henderson County man accused of killing girlfriend
Burn ban file graphic.
Several East Texas counties enact burn bans
File photo
WebXtra: Longview fire marshal talks staffing challenges during extreme summer heat
WebXtra: Longview fire marshal talks staffing challenges during extreme summer heat