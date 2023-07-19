Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Wednesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

Dangerous heat on tap again today. Slight relief possible over the weekend.
By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Wednesday, East Texas! It is going to be another very hot day as temperatures rocket back up into the 99-103 degree range, and heat indices easily climbing well over 110 degrees for many areas. Please be sure to drink plenty of water throughout the day and please keep a close eye on children, pets, and elderly family members and neighbors. Thursday will be just as hot if not just a degree or two cooler.. then we’ll finally see our higher pressure overhead, of “heat dome”, begin to shift back to the west. Once our heat dome is no longer directly overhead ETX, a weak cold front will begin to slide back down into East Texas on Friday. In addition to the weak cold front, some limited shower and thunderstorm potential will bring average highs back down into the middle to upper 90s over the weekend. Just like this current week, higher pressure builds back in just as quick as it left by next Monday, bringing afternoon temps back to near 100 degrees with very limited rain chances possible only in Deep East Texas for early next week.

Copyright 2023 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If you have any information on the location of Jamar Ross or his mother Tarhondia Jackson,...
Tyler police, CPS looking for baby who is subject of Amber Alert
Timothy Nall
Mineola pastor accused of touching girl inappropriately
FILE - Taylor Swift arrives at the 65th annual Grammy Awards, Feb. 5, 2023, in Los Angeles. The...
It’s official: Taylor Swift has more No. 1 albums than any woman in history
Chapel Hill ISD places teacher accused of promotion of child porn on administrative leave
Leeautrey Jodeci Morgan
Affidavit: ‘Voices’ told Tyler man to murder brother

Latest News

Wednesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Wednesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Wednesday 7-19-23
Morning Weather at your Fingertips
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Wednesday 7-19-23
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Wednesday 7-19-23
Hot and Dry through Friday. Few showers/thundershowers and slightly cooler this weekend.
Overnight Weather at your Fingertips