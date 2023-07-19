Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
WebXtra: East Texas reading programs encourage kids to pursue interests, form ideas

Summer not only means East Texas kids are out of school, at summer camps and on vacations, it’s also an annual effort to promote reading.
By Bob Hallmark
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 2:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
At libraries in Longview and Hawkins, summer reading programs offer a wide variety of activities to go along with reading. 

At libraries in Longview and Hawkins, summer reading programs offer a wide variety of activities to go along with reading. Away from the required reading of a school year, summer reading gives kids a chance to read what they want or are most interested in.

Longview library has hosted board game events, and play events to go along with reading. Allen Memorial Library in Hawkins has had a theme for each week of the reading program. From travel to adventure to todays theme which was “Food of the World.”

According to organizer Melissa Flens, the objective is to get kids to formulate their own ideas and opinions from reading.

