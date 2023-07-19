Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

Hot and Dry through Friday. Few Shwrs/T’Shwrs This Weekend and a bit Cooler!
Hot and Dry through Friday. Few showers/thundershowers this weekend...and a bit cooler.
By Mark Scirto
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 9:00 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Tuesday, July 18, was the hottest day of the year in East Texas. Heat Advisories will remain in effect through at least Wednesday evening...if not all week long. Sunny to mostly sunny skies is likely through Thursday, then a partly cloudy sky is expected on Friday. Early on Saturday morning, a weak cold front is expected to advance through a good portion of East Texas, bringing with it a few showers/thundershowers and cooler temperatures. We will still be in the mid-90s, but that is nearer to normal than the triple digits we have seen over the past few days in some areas and are likely to see through at least Thursday. We will have a slight chance for scattered showers/thundershowers on Saturday, and again on Sunday, before the drier air moves back in early next week. As the front moves back through as a warm front on Tuesday, we may have a few showers then as well. High temperatures will be back into the upper 90s early next week as well. Have a great night.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Aldean ran off stage at the Xfinity Theatre show in Hartford on Saturday after the heat...
WATCH: Jason Aldean runs off stage mid-show due to heatstroke
Chapel Hill ISD places teacher accused of promotion of child porn on administrative leave
A two-vehicle crash took place on S. Broadway Avenue.
3 in critical condition after crash blocks part of S. Broadway in Tyler
If you have any information on the location of Jamar Ross or his mother Tarhondia Jackson,...
Tyler police, CPS looking for baby who is subject of Amber Alert
Robert Scott Bacot
Cherokee County man who allegedly assaulted 2 women in custody

Latest News

Hot and Dry through Friday. Few showers/thundershowers and slightly cooler this weekend.
Overnight Weather At Your Fingertips
Here's your daily pollen count from KLTV and UT Health.
Pollen Count From UT Health and KLTV 7
Hot and Dry through Friday.
Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Hot and Dry through Friday.
Evening Weather At Your Fingertips