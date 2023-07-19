Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Overgrown camper destroyed in Payne Springs fire

The Payne Springs Fire Department responded to a camper fire Tuesday night.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
PAYNE SPRINGS, Texas (KLTV) - The Payne Springs Fire Department responded to a camper fire Tuesday night.

According to a Payne Springs Fire Department Facebook post, volunteer fire fighters responded to the fire around 11 p.m. Tuesday. The fire was reportedly located at the corner of Chickasaw Drive and Cherokee Shores Drive in the Cherokee Shores area.

Once the fire fighters arrived, they found a camper, referred to as a “5th wheel camper,” engulfed in flames. Pictures shared in the post show the camper completely destroyed by the fire. According to the post, the area around the camper was overgrown.

Payne Springs fire was assisted by the Gun Barrel City Fire Department and the Eustace Fire Department.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

