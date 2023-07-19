Neighbors testify as trial resumes for Henderson man accused in girlfriend’s shooting death

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Testimony continued Wednesday in the trial of a Henderson County man accused of murder in the 2021 death of his girlfriend.

On February 18, 2021, Brooke Spurgeon, 22, died at an area hospital after being shot earlier in the day. Christopher Hood, 48, is charged with murder. He has waived his right to a trial by jury and is instead being tried solely by the presiding judge. Trial proceedings began Tuesday.

On Wednesday, testimony was heard from several neighbors, including including one who had dinner with Hood and Spurgeon the night of the crime. She testified that there was tension in the apartment after she was served dinner first, and Spurgeon walked her back home and was afraid to return.

Another neighbor testified that they came outside after hearing a loud bang and saw Hood swearing and saying “What did I do” over and over again.

Body cam footage from police on scene also was viewed, including footage of a firefighter wrapping Spurgeon and Hood’s child in his coat and removing the child from the scene. Other footage is seen from Hood’s jail booking, in which Hood is seen covered in blood and with a bloody knuckle.

