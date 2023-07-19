Nacogdoches City Council appoints city attorney

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Nacogdoches City Council appointed a city attorney Tuesday night.

During their Tuesday night meeting, the city council of Nacogdoches appointed Jerry Wayne Baker as their city attorney. The motion passed unanimously.

Baker currently works as a litigation attorney in Holland & Knight’s Austin office. Baker has also worked as an attorney at the East Texas office of a major regional law firm and served in the U.S. Marine Corps.

Related

Nacogdoches City Council begins process to search for new city attorney

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.