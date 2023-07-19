Nacogdoches City Council appoints city attorney
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Nacogdoches City Council appointed a city attorney Tuesday night.
During their Tuesday night meeting, the city council of Nacogdoches appointed Jerry Wayne Baker as their city attorney. The motion passed unanimously.
Baker currently works as a litigation attorney in Holland & Knight’s Austin office. Baker has also worked as an attorney at the East Texas office of a major regional law firm and served in the U.S. Marine Corps.
