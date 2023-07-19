Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Morning Weather at your Fingertips

By Katie Vossler
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 4:34 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  Very warm and muggy this morning and the heat advisory has been upgraded to an excessive heat warning for most of East Texas today.  Expect afternoon high temperatures to hit the triple digits and feel even hotter than 110 degrees at times.  Make some indoor plans for the next few afternoons as the heat wave continues for the rest of the work week.  By the weekend, a weak cold front moves into East Texas.  Though there is no cold air with this front, there is a chance for enough clouds and scattered showers and thunderstorms to cool things down briefly for the weekend.  Temperatures then warm up quickly again next week.

