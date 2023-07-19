Missing child from Tyler that was subject of Amber Alert found safe

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A missing child that was the subject of an Amber Alert and state-wide search has been found safe, according to authorities.

According to a press release by the Tyler Police Department, authorities were notified that the suspect, Tarhondia Jackson, turned over the abducted child, Jamar Ross, to the Department of Family and Protective Services office in Tyler at around 8:20 a.m. on Wednesday morning.

Jackson is currently under arrest for a separate drug offense unrelated to this incident and is being booked into the Smith County Jail.

The Tyler Police Department wants to thank the citizens of Tyler and surrounding areas for all of the tips called in.

