Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Lufkin ISD discusses budget plan with school board members

School Board member Kristi Gay said the budget has to be approved by the state legislature before a change could be made.
By Shaquiena Davis
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 10:12 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Budget discussions were held at Lufkin ISD’s administrative building on Tuesday. This budget is dependent on how much revenue is received from the state.

Charlotte Bynum, Lufkin ISD CFO, said, “We are not proposing a raise at this time due to the fact that we do not have the revenue for that raise.”

School Board member Kristi Gay said the budget has to be approved by the state legislature before a change could be made.

“We are planning right now to set a budget based on what we had last year, and then we would plan to come back and do a revised budget and amend the budget that we set at the end of August to take into account the information that we get from the state later after school starts,” Gay said.

She also said it’s unknown at this time when a decision could be made and that it could take months.

“Maybe September, maybe October. We do plan to follow their directives and take full advantage of the funds that they offer for us to do staff increases at that time,” says Gay.

Bynum believes the state’s plan will pass with voters in November; since property values are lower, voters’ taxes would be less.

“On August the first, I will bring my first proposed budget to the board. That’s a lot different than in prior years. So, I’m just all that I can to get ready for the final decisions that must be made, and we are ready and willing to go with our budget as it needs to be,” says Bynum.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Aldean ran off stage at the Xfinity Theatre show in Hartford on Saturday after the heat...
WATCH: Jason Aldean runs off stage mid-show due to heatstroke
Chapel Hill ISD places teacher accused of promotion of child porn on administrative leave
A two-vehicle crash took place on S. Broadway Avenue.
3 in critical condition after crash blocks part of S. Broadway in Tyler
If you have any information on the location of Jamar Ross or his mother Tarhondia Jackson,...
Tyler police, CPS looking for baby who is subject of Amber Alert
Robert Scott Bacot
Cherokee County man who allegedly assaulted 2 women in custody

Latest News

Historic Nacogdoches church completes 20 year restoration journey
Marshall Policing
East Texas health professionals share low-income household survey results
East Texas healthcare workers share low-income household survey results
SFA official gives update on current security status after hackers demand Bitcoin for return of info