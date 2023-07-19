Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Lufkin City Council approves funding for fire department

Lufkin City Council approves funding for fire department
By Shaquiena Davis
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 6:18 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin City Council has approved funding for Lufkin’s Fire Department, and with the help of two grants, they can get the proper tools they need.

Lufkin Fire Chief Jesse Moody said, “I applied for the grant through CenterPoint. The Koch Foundation, they just come and award that to us yearly, and so they did increase the amount of it this year. It has been $8,000 in the past. It’s $10,000 this year.”

Moody says both grants were originally designated for fire or training equipment, but they decided to use them for multi-gas detectors.

“It really helps us out a lot with our equipment, especially unpredictable equipment expenses, and this was one of those. We never know when a manufacturer is going to stop servicing an item that we already have, so that causes us to have to buy a new one,” said Moody.

He explains how much the detectors come in handy stating, “they detect flammability, oxygen in the air, as well as H2S which is known as sewer gas.”

He says a lot of the calls from the general public are usually natural gas leaks or possible carbon monoxide.

Typically, when the alarm goes off, they go out to see if there is a problem and where it is located.

“The censors on them and the equipment reaches, where they’re not supporting it anymore and we have gas detectors, but all of ours are expiring, and so we have to get new ones,” said Moody.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If you have any information on the location of Jamar Ross or his mother Tarhondia Jackson,...
Tyler police, CPS looking for baby who is subject of Amber Alert
Timothy Nall
Mineola pastor accused of touching girl inappropriately
FILE - Taylor Swift arrives at the 65th annual Grammy Awards, Feb. 5, 2023, in Los Angeles. The...
It’s official: Taylor Swift has more No. 1 albums than any woman in history
Chapel Hill ISD places teacher accused of promotion of child porn on administrative leave
Leeautrey Jodeci Morgan
Affidavit: ‘Voices’ told Tyler man to murder brother

Latest News

Hamptons Gardening
Heat vs Ranchers
Summer Reading Program
Lindale Student Comes Home
Longview ISD board may award money to 11th child in JL Everhart case