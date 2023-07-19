Longview ISD board may award money to 11th child in JL Everhart case

EVERHART, Texas (KLTV) - KLTVs Jamey Boyum talks with Longview ISD Superintendent James Wilcox about a vote in Monday’s school board meeting that happened after the closed session. The board voted unanimously for legal council to consider a proposed settlement regarding an eleventh child whose family says was abused in the JL Everhart case. Six teachers at JL Everhart Elementary School were accused of abusing 10 children in their care. The LISD Board previously voted to award $2.5 million to the other 10 families.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.