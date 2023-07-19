Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Houston man steals money from woman in a wheelchair

Police describe the suspect as a Black man who was wearing a red and blue shirt and gray pants...
Police describe the suspect as a Black man who was wearing a red and blue shirt and gray pants with a stripe on the side.(Houston PD Robbery Division)
By Joe Ashley
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Houston Police Department is asking for help finding a suspect involved with stealing money from a woman in a wheelchair.

On May 19, 2023, at around 3:40 p.m. the victim was eating at a restaurant in the 6600 block of Tidwell.

The suspect walked up to the victim and stole an envelope containing money from her hand.

The suspect left the restaurant and got into an older model maroon Pontiac sedan.

Before the money was stolen, the victim told police she had gone to the bank and cashed her check. She said she believes the suspect followed her to the restaurant.

Police describe the suspect as a Black man who was wearing a red and blue shirt and gray pants with a stripe on the side.

Anyone with information is asked to call Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If you have any information on the location of Jamar Ross or his mother Tarhondia Jackson,...
Tyler police, CPS looking for baby who is subject of Amber Alert
Timothy Nall
Mineola pastor accused of touching girl inappropriately
FILE - Taylor Swift arrives at the 65th annual Grammy Awards, Feb. 5, 2023, in Los Angeles. The...
It’s official: Taylor Swift has more No. 1 albums than any woman in history
Chapel Hill ISD places teacher accused of promotion of child porn on administrative leave
Leeautrey Jodeci Morgan
Affidavit: ‘Voices’ told Tyler man to murder brother

Latest News

FILE - Steve Morton shows his scan card for his personal selection numbers for a ticket for a...
Powerball has a winner for its jackpot worth over $1 billion
Burn ban file graphic.
Houston, Polk counties enact burn bans
Deaf community says need for ASL remains despite advancements in technology
East Texas deaf community says need for ASL remains despite advancements in technology
Deanna Petty has lived in the Hamptons for two and a half months; she said there are a lot of...
Gardening helps nourish mental, physical health of Hamptons of Tyler residents
Ranchers battle heat to keep livestock safe, healthy
Ranchers battle heat to keep livestock safe, healthy