Continued Hot Through Friday. Rain Possible on Saturday.
By Mark Scirto
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... A Burn Ban has been issued for Houston County until further notice. Excessive Heat Warnings are in effect through Thursday for most of East Texas with Heat Advisories in effect for southern areas. Heat Index Values are expected to be from 108°-113° with a few areas even higher. At least a Heat Advisory is possible on Friday. A weak cold front is expected to pass into East Texas on Saturday morning over northern areas and into the evening hours for southern locations. Scattered showers and a few thundershowers are possible on Saturday. Scattered showers and/or thundershowers will remain possible over Deep East Texas Monday and Tuesday as well. Cooler temperatures are expected on Saturday and Sunday, then we warm-up back into the upper 90s to near 100 degrees early next week. Stay Cool and Pray for Rain!

