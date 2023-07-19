Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

East Texas anti-gang task force seizes drugs, $10K in cash during raid

509 E. Cedar St. in Tyler
509 E. Cedar St. in Tyler(Smith County Sheriff's Office)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 1:36 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Smith County Sheriff’s Office made multiple arrests Tuesday and seized multiple illegal narcotics in connection with what they say is a gang-related drug operation.

Smith County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Sgt. Larry Christian said the operation was part of a joint investigation with the East Texas Anti-Gang Center (TAG). A search warrant was executed at 509 E. Cedar St. in Tyler. Smith said the residence was identified as a location where suspected gang members sold large quantities of illegal narcotics. Seizures during the operation included two pounds of cocaine, 13 grams of crack cocaine, one pound of marijuana, one handgun and more than $10,000.

Marijuana, cocaine, crack cocaine and cash were seized inside the Tyler house believed to be...
Marijuana, cocaine, crack cocaine and cash were seized inside the Tyler house believed to be associated with gang activity.(Smith County Sheriff's Office)

Information regarding the two arrests will be updated as it becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If you have any information on the location of Jamar Ross or his mother Tarhondia Jackson,...
Tyler police, CPS looking for baby who is subject of Amber Alert
Timothy Nall
Mineola pastor accused of touching girl inappropriately
FILE - Taylor Swift arrives at the 65th annual Grammy Awards, Feb. 5, 2023, in Los Angeles. The...
It’s official: Taylor Swift has more No. 1 albums than any woman in history
Chapel Hill ISD places teacher accused of promotion of child porn on administrative leave
Leeautrey Jodeci Morgan
Affidavit: ‘Voices’ told Tyler man to murder brother

Latest News

Gardening helps The Hamptons residents' physical and mental health.
WebXtra: Gardening helps nourish mental, physical health of Hamptons of Tyler residents
The Nacogdoches City Council appointed a city attorney Tuesday night.
Nacogdoches City Council appoints city attorney
The Nacogdoches City Council appointed a city attorney Tuesday night.
Nacogdoches City Council appoints city attorney
WebXtra: TxDOT implements safety precautions for East Texas workers during extreme heat