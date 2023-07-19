East Texas anti-gang task force seizes drugs, $10K in cash during raid

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Smith County Sheriff’s Office made multiple arrests Tuesday and seized multiple illegal narcotics in connection with what they say is a gang-related drug operation.

Smith County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Sgt. Larry Christian said the operation was part of a joint investigation with the East Texas Anti-Gang Center (TAG). A search warrant was executed at 509 E. Cedar St. in Tyler. Smith said the residence was identified as a location where suspected gang members sold large quantities of illegal narcotics. Seizures during the operation included two pounds of cocaine, 13 grams of crack cocaine, one pound of marijuana, one handgun and more than $10,000.

Marijuana, cocaine, crack cocaine and cash were seized inside the Tyler house believed to be associated with gang activity. (Smith County Sheriff's Office)

Information regarding the two arrests will be updated as it becomes available.

