Chapel Hill elementary teacher arrested on child porn charges

PLANO, Texas (KLTV) - A Chapel Hill elementary teacher was arrested Monday in connection with distribution of child pornography.

Fabrizio Olague, 46, of Flint, was arrested by Texas DPS on Monday while attending a teacher’s conference in Plano on charges of distributing explicit images of minors. According to a press release from the Montgomery County Pct. 1 Constable, Olague was the subject of a two-month investigation involving their local law enforcement and Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office Internet Crimes against Children (ICAC) Task Force.

Olague was reportedly found to be distributing child pornography, and was also discovered to be an elementary school teacher for Chapel Hill ISD in Smith County. Olague was a Dyslexia Interventionist for the district, reportedly providing support and education to students ranging from Kindergarten to 3rd grade. The release said that evidence has not been found to show that Olague had taken advantage of any of his students.

Once evidence against Olague was found, a search warrant was executed at Mr. Olague’s residence with the collaborative efforts of Montgomery County Pct. 1, Montgomery County Pct. 2, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), and the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office. He was found to be at the Plano conference, and was arrested by Texas DPS.

Chapel Hill ISD has declined to comment on the case.

Olague is being held in the Collin County Jail on five charges of possession of child pornography with intent to promote, and his bonds total $500,000.

