Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Biden administration suspends funding for Wuhan lab

The Biden administration suspended funding for the Wuhan Institute of Virology.
The Biden administration suspended funding for the Wuhan Institute of Virology.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 8:51 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Biden administration is suspending funding for the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

The suspension of funding follows a months-long review that determined the Chinese Research Institute was not compliant with federal safety regulations.

The Department of Health and Human Services is also barring the Wuhan Institute from doing business with the federal government going forward.

In actuality, the lab has not received funding from the National Institutes of Health since July 2020.

The facility plays a central role in theories that the COVID-19 pandemic may have originated from a lab leak there in late 2019, but investigators have yet to reach a definitive conclusion of where the coronavirus originated.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

If you have any information on the location of Jamar Ross or his mother Tarhondia Jackson,...
Tyler police, CPS looking for baby who is subject of Amber Alert
FILE - Taylor Swift arrives at the 65th annual Grammy Awards, Feb. 5, 2023, in Los Angeles. The...
It’s official: Taylor Swift has more No. 1 albums than any woman in history
Timothy Nall
Mineola pastor accused of touching girl inappropriately
Chapel Hill ISD places teacher accused of promotion of child porn on administrative leave
Locally owned, independent pharmacies hearing from Brookshire’s customers concerned over...
Locally owned, independent pharmacies hearing from Brookshire’s customers concerned over Walgreens’ acquisition

Latest News

Burn ban file graphic.
Houston County enacts burn ban
Actor Kevin Spacey walks outside Southwark Crown Court, London, Monday July 17, 2023. Elton...
Prosecutor says Kevin Spacey used celebrity status for ‘opportunity grab’ described by accusers
A sign is seen outside the Activision building in Santa Monica, Calif. on Wednesday, June 21,...
Microsoft and Activision extend deadline to close $69 billion deal under close regulatory scrutiny
Missing child from Tyler that was subject of Amber Alert found safe