Austin Police Department investigates city’s 39th homicide of the year

This is the 39th homicide that Austin has investigated in 2023.(Austin PD)
By Joe Ashley
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KWTX) - The Austin Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a man dead, the city’s 39th homicide in 2023.

On July 16, 2023, APD officers responded to a shooting at a Valero gas station as 1135 Airport Boulevard.

Officers found a man, Tijarious White, at the scene suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Police say White died at the scene.

The investigation has shown that White was a customer in the gas station. The suspect then entered, then shot and killed White.

Police described the suspect as a “tall Black man with a heavy build.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Austin Police Department at 512-974-TIPS (8477).

You may submit your tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or by calling 512-472-8477.

WATCH: KWTX NEWS 10 AT FIVE: 7.19.23 (First Segment)

