Alba police officer arrested, suspended without pay

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ALBA, Texas (KLTV) - An Alba police officer has been suspended following his arrest on multiple charges on Tuesday.

According to a statement released by Alba Chief of Police Juan Ramirez, Officer David Tipps was arrested at his home and charged with four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, one count of aggravated assault of date/family with a weapon and one count of aggravated kidnapping with a deadly weapon.

In a press release, the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office said deputies received a call regarding a disturbance at a residence on County Road 1149 near the Miller Grove community, in which the caller stated he and his wife had been assaulted after picking up a female who had been involved in the disturbance. The sheriff’s office said Tipps allegedly struck the caller’s vehicle with his own after observing his spouse get into the caller’s vehicle. Tipps then allegedly forcibly removed his spouse from the vehicle while pointing a firearm at the other occupants, forced his spouse into his own vehicle and drove off.

Tipps was later arrested after being interviewed by deputies at his residence.

Ramirez said Tipps has been placed on administrative suspension without pay pending further investigation. Tipps is held on a $650,000 bond in the Hopkins County Jail.

