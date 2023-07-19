2 Palestine men arrested after heroin found in vehicle

PALESTINE, Texas (KLTV) - Palestine police arrested two men with multiple warrants during a Sunday afternoon traffic stop.

According to a Palestine press release, Kevin Hart, 36, and Brennon Jones, 40, both of Palestine, were stopped by Palestine police around 3 p.m. Sunday in the 1600 block of North Queen Street. Both men were found to have numerous misdemeanor and felony warrants for their arrests. Both were arrested on these warrants.

The release said that officers observed multiple syringes in the car during the traffic stop, and a vial was reportedly found during a search of the car which contained more than six grams of heroin. Jones, the driver of the car, was also reportedly found in possession of multiple identification cards belonging to other people.

Both men were booked into the Anderson County Jail on their standing warrants, with additional charges of possession of a controlled substance and fraudulent use or possession of identifying information for Jones. Jones’ bonds total $175,000, and Hart’s total $12,500.

