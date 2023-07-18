Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

WATCH: Haze from dust storm seen in Phoenix, Arizona

A dust storm blew over Phoenix, Ariz., on Monday, pushed by showers and thunderstorms in surrounding areas. Credit: @marymendola / WEATHER TRAKER /TMX
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 9:42 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

From TMX

PHOENIX, Arizona - A dust storm blew over Phoenix, Ariz., on Monday, pushed by showers and thunderstorms in surrounding areas, according to the National Weather Service.

A video shared by Twitter user @marymendola shows gusty winds blowing a thick, orange cloud of dust in Phoenix on Monday.

Although Phoenix remained dry, showers and thunderstorms to the south and east of the city brought heavy rain, lightning and hail, according to the National Weather Service. Blowing winds of 30–40 mph lofted dust over Phoenix, reducing visibility to around one mile, the agency said.

An excessive heat warning remains in effect in Phoenix through Friday evening. Tuesday is on track to be the 19th consecutive day with high temperatures over 110 degrees, breaking a record set in 1974. Phoenix broke another record on Monday, with 8 consecutive days with low temperatures of 90 degrees or more.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Aldean ran off stage at the Xfinity Theatre show in Hartford on Saturday after the heat...
WATCH: Jason Aldean runs off stage mid-show due to heatstroke
A two-vehicle crash took place on S. Broadway Avenue.
3 in critical condition after crash blocks part of S. Broadway in Tyler
Chapel Hill ISD places teacher accused of promotion of child porn on administrative leave
Robert Scott Bacot
Cherokee County man who allegedly assaulted 2 women in custody
Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office officials are asking for the help of anyone who has been in...
Woman accused of medical child abuse arrested in Rusk County

Latest News

Retail sales rose 0.2% from May to June, following a revised 0.5% increase the previous month,...
Americans bump up spending in June as inflation eases in a strong jobs market
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event, July 8, 2023, in Las Vegas....
Trump says he’s ‘target’ of DOJ probe into efforts to undo 2020 election
An Australian sailor and his dog were rescued by a Mexican tuna boat after three months at sea.
Man and his dog rescued after 3 months adrift in Pacific
An Australian sailor and his dog were rescued by a Mexican tuna boat after three months at sea.
STILLS: Man rescued after 3 months lost at sea with dog
The latest program in an East Texas non-profit shines light on challenges in mental health
Tyler non-profit immigration program assists with mental health challenges