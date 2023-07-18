Tyler healthcare workers share low-income household survey results

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Health professionals and several members of the East Texas Human Needs Network gathered to share survey results of the health needs in Smith County.

The survey was given to people that live in low-income areas, the majority of them making less than $30,000 per year.

Associate professor of the school of health professions, Michael Morris, explained how these survey results can help enhance future health care services.

“This data is going to allow us to work with targeting audiences, creating strategic visions for what services we need to enhance, what we need to grow, and that allows us to better leverage community resources and external resources,” Morris said.

According to the survey responses, 37 percent of people are not able to pay their bills every month, 32 percent aren’t able to get prescription medications, and 29 percent don’t have adequate dental care.

The results also showed that within the past 12 months, over half of the respondents worried that their food would run out before they got the money to buy more.

Board President of the East Texas Human Needs Network Jesi Mckenzie said that this data is essential to those who may be struggling with everyday needs.

“Our hope is that organizations here today can use this information to apply for grants in their own organizations, to bring resources to the community for areas that may be underserved or unserved all together,” Mckenzie said.

The East Texas Human Needs Network also said that these results can be used for data-informed project planning and to create or expand new services.

