Tuesday's Weather: Another heat advisory today

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - It’s another very warm, muggy start. Expect a bit more of a breeze today, but temperatures will still soar into the triple digits this afternoon. Most of East Texas is still under a heat advisory that will now extend through at least Wednesday evening. A weak cold front begins to push into East Texas late Friday with a chance for rain along the front through Saturday. This will bring enough clouds and rain that many places could see a brief break from the heat wave. However, high pressure will build back in next week, so any break from the heat will be short lived.

