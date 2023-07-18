Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Trial begins for Henderson County man accused of killing girlfriend

Christopher Hood
Christopher Hood(Henderson County Jail)
By JD Conte
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The criminal trial of a Henderson County man accused of murdering his 22-year-old girlfriend began Tuesday.

Christopher Hood pleaded guilty to one count of illegal possession of a firearm, but pleaded not guilty to the charge of murder. Hood had been in a relationship with Brooke Spurgeon for five years prior to her death.

Hood also has waived this right to a trial by jury in exchange for a sentence of no more than 50 years if he is found guilty. Today, the judge heard from the first responders to the scene on February 18, 2021, as well as neighbors. Spurgeon’s mother, the grandmother of Spurgeon and Hood’s child who was only six months old at the time of the alleged murder, also testified.

The trial continues on Wednesday at 9:30 a.m.

