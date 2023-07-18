Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
By Katie Vossler
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 4:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  It’s another very warm, muggy start.  Expect a bit more of a breeze today, but temperatures will still soar into the triple digits this afternoon.  Most of East Texas is still under a heat advisory that will now extend through at least Wednesday evening.  A weak cold front begins to push into East Texas late Friday with a chance for rain along the front through Saturday.  This will bring enough clouds and rain that many places could see a brief break from the heat wave.  However, high pressure will build back in next week, so any break from the heat will be short lived.

