Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Mineola pastor accused of touching girl inappropriately

Timothy Nall
Timothy Nall(Smith County Jail)
By Mack Shaw
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINEOLA, Texas (KLTV) - A pastor of a Baptist church in Mineola was arrested Monday on charges of indecency with a child.

Timothy Nall, 68, is accused of inappropriately touching a 4-year-old member of his congregation on May 18. Nall was a pastor at the Mount Pisgah Missionary Baptist Church in Mineola, and was allegedly witnessed inappropriately placing his hand on a 4-year-old girl by her mother while in the church.

According to Nall’s arrest affidavit, the girl later mentioned to her mother that Nall had touched her the previous Thursday at the church as well. The mother reportedly said that this was a concern due to Nall having previous allegations against him for similar crimes at churches in Mississippi and Arkansas where he had previously pastored.

When investigators questioned the girl, she confirmed that Nall had touched her inappropriately while she was in his office getting candy, the document said. Upon questioning, Nall denied the claim, but reportedly confirmed that he did place children in his lap at times to help them access the candy bowl. According to the affidavit, the victim in this case was not small enough to need such assistance.

On Monday, a warrant was obtained for Nall’s arrest, and he was booked into the Smith County Jail on a felony charge of indecency with a child with bond set at $50,000.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Aldean ran off stage at the Xfinity Theatre show in Hartford on Saturday after the heat...
WATCH: Jason Aldean runs off stage mid-show due to heatstroke
A two-vehicle crash took place on S. Broadway Avenue.
3 in critical condition after crash blocks part of S. Broadway in Tyler
Chapel Hill ISD places teacher accused of promotion of child porn on administrative leave
Robert Scott Bacot
Cherokee County man who allegedly assaulted 2 women in custody
Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office officials are asking for the help of anyone who has been in...
Woman accused of medical child abuse arrested in Rusk County

Latest News

Joshua Adam Tolar, 41, of Avinger.
Avinger man to serve 24 years for meth trafficing
If you have any information on the location of Jamar Ross or his mother Tarhondia Jackson,...
Tyler police, CPS looking for baby who is subject of Amber Alert
KLTV 4 p.m., Recurring M-F
WebXtra: SFA official gives update on current security status
WebXtra: SFA official gives update on current security status