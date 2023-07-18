Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Longview ISD teachers, staff to get 5 percent pay raise

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 7:52 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGVIEW, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - Longview ISD board members unanimously approved salary increases for district teachers and staff, in addition to setting a time to discuss the proposed 2023-24 tax rate, during Monday night’s regular meeting.

Recommended to the board by Ms. Shalona McCray, LISD Chief Human Resources Officer, the measure includes a 5 percent increase for teachers and pay grade midpoint for all remaining employees.

“In addition to the 5 percent increase of midpoint, the district will implement pay structures that adjust staff salaries that improve internal equity and market competitiveness,” she said. “In addition, we will be adjusting pay for employees below or above proposed pay grade maximums.”

Ms. McCray said the district will also increase the regular daily rate for substitutes from $80 to $150 for degreed-certified subs, $80 to $120 for degreed non-certified subs, and $80 to $100 for non-degreed substitutes.

Other measures include revisions to stipends and supplemental pay.

“There are some stipend revisions, deletions, and adjustments recommended for certain employee groups to remain competitive within the region,” she said. “Longview ISD values our employees and desires to attract and retain the best staff for our students and community.”

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Aldean ran off stage at the Xfinity Theatre show in Hartford on Saturday after the heat...
WATCH: Jason Aldean runs off stage mid-show due to heatstroke
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Lee Autrey Jodeci Morgan
Man found dead from multiple gunshot wounds in Tyler
A two-vehicle crash took place on S. Broadway Avenue.
3 in critical condition after crash blocks part of S. Broadway in Tyler
Police say 25-year-old Carlee Russell has been found alive after she disappeared after calling...
Alabama woman who went missing after calling 911 found alive

Latest News

Upshur Co. Commissioners select construction company for courthouse renovations
Henderson County Sheriff’s Office seeking public’s help with cold case
Locally owned, independent pharmacies hearing from Brookshire’s customers concerned over Walgreens’
$900M Powerball brings out Cass County players