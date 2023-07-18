Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Longview ISD board approves 5 percent raise for all teachers

The Longview ISD school board unanimously approved a pay bump for all teachers in the district Monday night.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Longview ISD school board unanimously approved a pay bump for all teachers in the district Monday night.

The approval also included an increase in the pay grade midpoint for all remaining employees, as well as revisions to stipends and supplemental pay, they said.

You can view the full resolution and related information by clicking here.

