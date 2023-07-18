Locally owned, independent pharmacies hearing from Brookshire’s customers concerned over Walgreens’ acquisition

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - As soon as Brookshire Grocery Company announced that Walgreens would be acquiring in-store pharmacies, independent East Texas pharmacies started getting calls from customers who wished to stick with a locally owned pharmacy.

“The number one thing we hear is they’re really upset, disappointed,” said Sonny Krezdorn, owner and pharmacist at Rose City Pharmacy in Tyler.

Krezdorn started Rose City Pharmacy in 2017 after working for 10 years at a big-name pharmacy chain. Following Brookshire’s announcement, Krezdorn said he started getting calls from customers ready to make the switch to a locally owned pharmacy.

“When you come to the pharmacy here, I’m your pharmacist, and I’m also the CEO and president,” he said.

Rose City Pharmacy is just one of the many independent pharmacies now welcoming customers who wish not to make the transition from Brookshire’s to Walgreens. Last week, the owners of Tyler’s Brick Street Pharmacy posted a video to their Facebook page about the announcement.

“We’ve had calls from both patients community base as well as professionals who are looking to what options they may have, so that they can stay local and in the community to serve,” said Kimberly Abeldt, owner of Brick Street Pharmacy.

The “professionals” mentioned are pharmacy workers currently employed by the Brookshire Grocery Company, who have expressed concerns about job security to owners of independent pharmacies in the area.

When asked about the effect on current employees, a BGC spokesperson responded with the following:

“It is our goal that substantially all eligible BGC pharmacy employee-partners will have the opportunity to become Walgreens employees after the closing of the transaction. BGC pharmacy employee-partners who are at a location that will not be operated by Walgreens will be encouraged to apply and interview for any open positions at nearby Walgreens or BGC locations.”

In its initial statement, the company said a “select few pharmacies” would close as part of the transition. When asked about specific locations, the company said:

“At this time, a list of stores is not available. Signage is posted in each pharmacy to explain the upcoming changes, and customers will also receive a mailing with more details on their prescription records. For questions on where specific BGC locations will transfer files to another location, customers should inquire at their local BGC pharmacy or call our We’re Listening team.”

The agreement between the two companies is subject to customary closing conditions, and both expect the transaction to be completed in the second half of 2023. When asked about the company’s response to customers concerned about the transition, a BGC spokesperson said the following:

“We are excited about this business relationship with Walgreens and believe our customers and employee-partners will benefit from this relationship. Together, BGC and Walgreens are committed to ensuring a seamless transition for our customers and employee-partners. Our pharmacy customers will maintain access to prescriptions and pharmacy services, and you do not need to take any action to ensure your prescriptions are transitioned to Walgreens. Walgreens’ 170 years of operational excellence, its national scale pharmacy operation, expertise and resources will ensure our customers’ needs are well-served into the future.”

