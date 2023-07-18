Historic Nacogdoches church completes 20 year restoration journey

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - After more than 20 years of restoration projects, the Zion Hill Baptist Church Historic Site was opened to the public Tuesday.

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Tuesday morning at the church. Community members, congregation members, and representatives from the city of Nacogdoches, and the Nacodoches County Historical Foundation spoke about what the completion of the restoration meant to them, and to the City of Nacodoches.

