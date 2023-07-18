Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

Hot and Dry through Friday. Few Showers/T’Showers Sat/Sun.
Continued HOT. Few showers/thundershowers Sat/Sun.
By Mark Scirto
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 2:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Heat Advisories will remain in effect through at least Wednesday evening...if not all week long. Excessive Heat Warnings through this evening for Tyler, Jasper, and Newton Counties. Sunny to mostly sunny skies is likely through Thursday, then a partly cloudy sky is expected on Friday. Early on Saturday morning, a weak cold front is expected to advance through a good portion of East Texas, bringing with it a few showers/thundershowers and cooler temperatures. We will still be in the mid-90s, but that is nearer to normal than the triple digits we have seen over the past few days in some areas and are likely to see through at least Thursday. We will have a slight chance for scattered showers/thundershowers on Saturday, and again on Sunday, before the drier air moves back in early next week. As the front moves back through as a warm front on Tuesday, we may have a few showers then as well. High temperatures will be back into the upper 90s early next week as well. Have a great day.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Aldean ran off stage at the Xfinity Theatre show in Hartford on Saturday after the heat...
WATCH: Jason Aldean runs off stage mid-show due to heatstroke
A two-vehicle crash took place on S. Broadway Avenue.
3 in critical condition after crash blocks part of S. Broadway in Tyler
Chapel Hill ISD places teacher accused of promotion of child porn on administrative leave
Robert Scott Bacot
Cherokee County man who allegedly assaulted 2 women in custody
Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office officials are asking for the help of anyone who has been in...
Woman accused of medical child abuse arrested in Rusk County

Latest News

Hot and Dry through Friday.
Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Afternoon Weather at your Fingertips Tuesday 7-18-23
Afternoon Weather at your Fingertips
Afternoon Weather at your Fingertips Tuesday 7-18-23
Afternoon Weather at your Fingertips Tuesday 7-18-23
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Tuesday 7-18-23
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Tuesday 7-18-23