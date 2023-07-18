Crockett City Council denies call to remove economic board

CROCKETT, Texas (KTRE) - The Crockett City Council met Monday night to discuss the city’s economic and industrial development corporation which has been under investigation since September of last year.

In January, the city council made the decision to suspend the Economic and Industrial Development Corporation, or EIDC, due to significant questions raised regarding its activities in recent years. Following the suspension, a forensic audit was conducted by an outside agency that included several findings of financial misuses. All employees are still paid during the suspension.

At Monday night’s meeting, citizens came out to request that the board be removed entirely.

“We have good people in Houston County. They work hard to take care of their families. They pay their taxes, and the only other thing they ask in return is for them to be taken care of and their taxes. A $130,000 audit, paid for by the taxpayers, proves that one thing is for sure, no one is looking out after us.” said Crockett resident Diane Rhone.

Another resident, Lawrence Minter, said, “It’s disgraceful for someone that’s in leadership that should be taking care of the city and their stealing and robbing the people and keeping us even further in poverty and just wasting our tax dollars.”

City officials instead appointed themselves to temporarily oversee the EIDC.

“We’re not in a position to dismantle a board that we really don’t know what they’ve done. We have that allegiance and responsibility. They’ve done a good job of what they have,” said Crockett Mayor Dr. Ianthia Fisher.

Citizens said that according to the bylaws, the city council is not allowed to appoint employees, officers, or members of a governing body of the city.

But city officials tell us legal advice was sought when making this decision.

“Where we are now, we know as much as we knew from the very beginning. It’s not something that they share with us. It’s not something that we’re at liberty. But the one responsibility that we do have is our responsibility to make sure that things are taken care of.” said Fisher.

The mayor said they will temporarily hold their position in the EIDC until the investigation is complete.

