Avinger man sentenced to 24 years for meth trafficking

Joshua Adam Tolar, 41, of Avinger.
Joshua Adam Tolar, 41, of Avinger.(Harrison Co. Jail)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - A Cass County man who pleaded guilty to drug trafficking charges has been sentenced to more than 24 years in prison.

Joshua Adam Tolar, 41, of Avinger, pleaded guilty on Jan. 26 to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute, and distribution of methamphetamine. He was sentenced to a total of 292 months in federal prison, according to the US. Attorney’s Office.

According to information presented in court, Tolar was part of a drug trafficking organization responsible for distributing large quantities of methamphetamine in the Marshall area.  On Jan. 12, 2021, law enforcement officers intercepted a package of almost three kilograms of methamphetamine that was shipped through the postal service and intended for Tolar. 

On May 8, 2021, Tolar was stopped by law enforcement officers and found in possession of 505 grams of methamphetamine and 110 grams of marijuana.  As the importer and distributor of methamphetamine, Tolar was held responsible for conspiring to possess with intent to distribute and distributing multiple kilos of methamphetamine. Tolar was indicted by a federal grand jury on June 15, 2022, and charged with drug trafficking violations.

