Affidavit: ‘Voices’ told Tyler man to murder brother

‘If I’m not back in ten minutes, Jody shot me.’
Leeautrey Jodeci Morgan
Leeautrey Jodeci Morgan(Smith County Sheriff's Office)
By Mack Shaw
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An arrest document sheds new light on a case involving a Tyler man allegedly murdering his brother Saturday.

Leeautry Jodeci “Jody” Morgan, 31, has been named in an arrest warrant as the suspect in the murder of Jaraine Johnson, 38. Tyler police and EMS responded to a shooting in the 2400 block of McKenzie Drive around 7:40 a.m. Saturday, according to a press release. Johnson was found in the backyard of the home with multiple gunshot wounds to his chest, back, and face, according to Morgan’s warrant.

Investigators spoke with Johnson’s fiancée, who reportedly lived in the home with him for three years. According to her statement in the affidavit, Morgan had showed up at their home around 7 a.m., knocked on the door, and waited for Johnson. The victim spoke to Morgan outside the front of the home before reportedly returning. The document said Johnson then told his fiancée that he had to take his brother to get his truck, adding “If I’m not back in ten minutes, Jody shot me.”

According to Johnson’s fiancée, she was relieved once the men returned around ten minutes later. She said she had been watching the time, as Johnson’s statement had worried her. Despite her assumption that all was well, she stated that she soon heard an estimated five gunshots behind the home. She then reportedly found Johnson in the backyard bleeding from the mouth and unresponsive, at which point she called 911.

Investigators later reviewed doorbell camera footage at the front of Johnson’s house, which confirmed the statement given by Johnson’s fiancée. According to the document, Johnson appeared suspicious of Morgan during their conversation, asking him “how can you not know where your truck is?”

Morgan’s father alerted officers later on Saturday that Morgan was at the Andrew’s Center in Tyler, and reportedly told them that Morgan had said he was “hearing voices” that had told him to kill Johnson. Morgan’s father said he was able to convince the man to visit the center to get help with his mental health, and advised him to turn himself in to police. Once officers arrived at the Andrew’s Center, they made contact with Morgan while he was still in his truck, and convinced him to leave the vehicle peacefully.

When asked to comment on his alleged crime, Morgan said he wanted to speak to an attorney.

Morgan was arrested on a charge of murder, and is being held in the Smith County Jail on a bond of $1 million.

