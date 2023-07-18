AAON announces expansion to Longview facility

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - AAON announced details about a major expansion to its Longview facilities Tuesday morning.

According to an AAON press release, the Longview Economic Development Corporation (LEDCO) voted to approve support of the expansion plan in April of this year. Following growth and product demand, AAON is moving forward with a $40 million capital investment to double an earlier expansion completed in 2021, they said.

The company said they plan to increase production capacity of current products, create space for manufacturing new products, and expand coil production capabilities. This brings opportunities for AAON to create approximately 250 new full-time jobs in Longview, according to the release. The new space will reportedly include three additional loading and shipping docks, a new employee entrance and breakroom, and more employee parking.

“AAON has been a proud member of Longview and surrounding communities for 30 years. There is a tremendous amount of growth opportunity for our Longview location, and we couldn’t be more excited. AAON Longview’s partnership with LEDCO and other local development organizations has allowed us to capitalize on unprecedented growth up to this point. AAON will continue to support our local communities and team members for many years. We’re just getting started,” said Doug Wichman, Vice President of AAON, Inc., and President of AAON Coil Products.

