Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

24 people ‘closely affiliated’ with gang indicted for CARES Act fraud, prosecutor says

U.S. Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced an indictment related to CARES Act fraud on Tuesday in...
U.S. Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced an indictment related to CARES Act fraud on Tuesday in Shreveport, Louisiana.(KSLA)
By Daffney Dawson and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA/Gray News) - U.S. Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced the unsealing of an indictment related to Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act fraud involving a Shreveport gang on Tuesday

The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act was created to help business owners suffering during the COVID-19 pandemic, but Brown said individuals and groups reportedly collaborated and used false information to complete paperwork to get the funds and purchase firearms.

He said they were able to receive anywhere from $20,000 to $200,000.

“There’s no secret that the Shreveport community is suffering from a violent crime epidemic,” said Brown.

He said 23 of 24 people who are part of or closely affiliated with the gang SOD were arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud. The prosecution is under way for those individuals.

The 24th person, Rodriguez Henry, is currently considered a fugitive.

They could face up to five years in prison, three years of supervised release and up to a fine of $25,000.

“We will use all of the tools on our tool belt to help make our community safer,” said Brown.

Copyright 2023 KSLA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Aldean ran off stage at the Xfinity Theatre show in Hartford on Saturday after the heat...
WATCH: Jason Aldean runs off stage mid-show due to heatstroke
A two-vehicle crash took place on S. Broadway Avenue.
3 in critical condition after crash blocks part of S. Broadway in Tyler
Chapel Hill ISD places teacher accused of promotion of child porn on administrative leave
Robert Scott Bacot
Cherokee County man who allegedly assaulted 2 women in custody
Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office officials are asking for the help of anyone who has been in...
Woman accused of medical child abuse arrested in Rusk County

Latest News

After more than 20 years of restoration projects, the Zion Hill Baptist Church Historic Site...
Historic Nacogdoches church completes 20 year restoration journey
After more than 20 years of restoration projects, the Zion Hill Baptist Church Historic Site...
Historic Nacogdoches church completes 20 year restoration journey
After more than 20 years of restoration projects, the Zion Hill Baptist Church Historic Site...
Congregation member recants childhood baptism at Zion Hill Baptist Church
Goodwill employee finds WWII memorabilia in donated lockbox’s secret compartment
Green meteor in Mississippi
WATCH: Green meteor blazes across Mississippi sky