WebXtra: Upshur County commissioners discuss upcoming courthouse renovation

Upshur County Commissioners Gene Dolle and Michael Ashley discuss the upcoming courthouse renovation project.
By JD Conte
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
GILMER, Texas (KLTV) - Upshur County Commissioners Gene Dolle and Michael Ashley discuss the upcoming courthouse renovation project.

According to the commissioners, the project will start as soon as possible, and is projected to last about 620 days. During the process, courthouse work will be conducted in the nearby annex building.

