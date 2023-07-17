Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
WATCH: Miranda Lambert interrupts song to call out fans taking selfies

She stopped mid-song after spotting girls taking selfies instead of listening, causing some to cheer, others to leave. Credit: @redneckinvegas / POP NATION /TMX
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KLTV) - Miranda Lambert stopped in the middle of a song after spotting girls taking selfies instead of listening, causing some fans to cheer and others to leave.

“These girls are worried about their selfie and not listening to the song,” Lambert said. “It’s pissing me off a little bit.”

She took a moment to settle the crowd, then re-started the number during her Vegas residency show on Saturday.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

