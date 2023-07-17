WATCH: Houston man spots rare pink dolphin while fishing in Louisiana

From TMX

CAMERON, Louisiana (KLTV) - A rare pink dolphin spotted in Louisiana last week may be a female albino named “Pinky” by locals, per reports.

Houston man Thurman Gustin was fishing at Old River Pass in Cameron Parish, La., on July 12 when he spotted the rare, pink dolphin. A video shared by Gustin shows one pink dolphin breaching the water, but he said he saw two.

The pink dolphin is likely an albino bottlenose dolphin and possibly the famous “Pinky” albino dolphin frequently spotted in the area.

Amazon river dolphins are also pink, but are only found in fresh water, in South America.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.