WATCH: 4 suspects rob Houston meat market at gunpoint

The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division needs the public’s assistance identifying the suspects. Credit: Houston Police Department / BODY CAMS+ /TMX
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 1:01 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HOUSTON, Texas - The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division needs the public’s assistance identifying the suspects responsible for an aggravated robbery.

On Friday, May 19, 2023 at 7:30 pm, four unknown males entered a meat market, located at the 6500 block of W. 43rd, in Houston, Texas. The males ran into the business with guns while demanding the money from the cash registers.

Two of the males forced entry into an enclosed area used for check cashing and removed the money while the other two males removed the money from the front cash registers. The suspects then ran out of the store and got into a white single cab truck and fled the scene.

