TRAFFIC ALERT: 3 in critical condition after crash blocks part of S. Broadway in Tyler

A two-vehicle crash took place on S. Broadway Avenue.
A two-vehicle crash took place on S. Broadway Avenue.(KLTV)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 12:42 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A two-vehicle crash took place on S. Broadway Avenue near the intersection with Lake Street Monday afternoon.

At about 12:30 p.m., police responded to a major two-vehicle wreck in the 1100 block of S. Broadway Avenue, Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh said.

Three people have been taken to a local hospital in critical condition, according to Erbaugh.

Both vehicles appeared to have crumpled hoods, with one coming to rest against a tree.

Both southbound lanes and one northbound lane were closed as of 12:40 p.m. from Lindsay Lane to Lake Street. Only one northbound lane remained open. Officers were in the roadway working the crash scene.

Drivers are advised to use caution and avoid the area if possible.

