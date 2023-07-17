Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Single-vehicle crash kills driver north of Palestine

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A single-vehicle crash north of Palestine left one man dead.

According to a report by the Texas Department of Public Safety, on Saturday night, a trooper responded to a call about a crash on Farm to Market Road 1990, about two miles north of Palestine. The report states that Dionardo Perez-Perez, 24 was traveling south in a curve on FM 1990. Perez-Perez’s vehicle left the roadway, and the driver overcorrected, causing the vehicle to roll over, striking two utility poles.

This investigation is ongoing, and no additional information is available.

