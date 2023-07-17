Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Lufkin man killed in Panola County single-vehicle crash

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Lufkin man was killed Saturday in a crash on U.S. 79 near DeBerry.

According to Texas DPS, Zackery S. Faris, 21, was driving a Ram 1500 on U.S. 79 North around 5 a.m. Saturday. Faris was reportedly traveling northeast when he left the roadway to the west and hit a tree. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The DPS report said that Faris was wearing his seatbelt during the incident, and the weather was clear at the time.

This incident is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Aldean ran off stage at the Xfinity Theatre show in Hartford on Saturday after the heat...
WATCH: Jason Aldean runs off stage mid-show due to heatstroke
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Lee Autrey Jodeci Morgan
Man found dead from multiple gunshot wounds in Tyler
Police say 25-year-old Carlee Russell has been found alive after she disappeared after calling...
Alabama woman who went missing after calling 911 found alive
At 104 years old, Arthur Walters Jr. has a lot to smile about.
Veteran celebrating 104th birthday credits ‘Jim Beam and Jack Daniels’ for his longevity

Latest News

Christopher Hollians (left) and Rodney Curry, both of Houston, were arrested on a money...
2 Houston men arrested in Nacogdoches County for transporting cash
Man robs 3 Houston area banks dressed as woman
Man robs 3 Houston area banks dressed as woman
WATCH: Connecticut police detain woman on roof of stranger’s home
WATCH: Connecticut police detain woman on roof of stranger’s home
Arturo Rodriguez (source: Crockett Police Department)
Crockett man accused of hiding camera in restroom gets year in state jail