Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Horse trapped in collapsed barn rescued by firefighters

A horse was rescued from a collapsed barn in Tennessee.
A horse was rescued from a collapsed barn in Tennessee.(Dickson County Emergency Management)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (Gray News) – Crews in Tennessee gathered to help save a horse that became trapped in a collapsed barn over the weekend.

The Dickson County Emergency Management said the horse, named Cody, was found standing in a small space within the collapsed structure.

Firefighters used struts and lifters to stabilize the structure so rescuers could remove pieces of the barn and get through to the horse.

A horse was rescued from a collapsed barn in Tennessee.
A horse was rescued from a collapsed barn in Tennessee.(Dickson County Emergency Management)

Once crews were able to get to Cody, two rescuers helped him out of the ruined structure and into the nearby field where medical staff could check him for injuries.

Officials said Cody was rewarded with an apple for being patient with the rescue crews as they worked to save him.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Aldean ran off stage at the Xfinity Theatre show in Hartford on Saturday after the heat...
WATCH: Jason Aldean runs off stage mid-show due to heatstroke
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Lee Autrey Jodeci Morgan
Man found dead from multiple gunshot wounds in Tyler
Police say 25-year-old Carlee Russell has been found alive after she disappeared after calling...
Alabama woman who went missing after calling 911 found alive
A two-vehicle crash took place on S. Broadway Avenue.
TRAFFIC ALERT: 3 in critical condition after crash blocks part of S. Broadway in Tyler

Latest News

Henry County Sheriff Reginald Scandrett speaks on Sunday, July 16, 2022, in Hampton, Ga, while...
Mother says man who killed 4 people in Georgia needed mental help for years but refused treatment
Protesters gather at the Iowa Capitol rotunda to voice opposition to the new ban on abortion...
Abortion in Iowa is legal again, for now, after a judge blocks new restrictions
University of North Texas sketch of the man's possible appearance.
Henderson County Sheriff’s Office seeking public’s help with cold case
Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse speaks on what authorities know about the 2012 cold...
Henderson County Sheriff’s Office seeking public’s help with cold case
Robert Scott Bacot
Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office calls off search for man who allegedly assaulted 2 women