Henderson County Sheriff’s Office seeking public’s help with cold case

University of North Texas sketch of the man's possible appearance.(Henderson County Sheriff's Office)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office is looking to identify the remains of a man found in 2012.

According to a Facebook post by the sheriff’s office, the investigation into the remains started in 2012 when they responded to a call near Flag Lake Road on CR 2448. The post said they located human skeletal remains on the property and began an investigation working with the Henderson County District Attorney’s Office and the Texas Rangers.

The remains were analyzed at the University of North Texas Laboratory of Forensic Anthropology, where it was determined that the person was most likely a male between the age of 21 and 60, possibly white or Hispanic. They also provided a sketch of the man’s possible appearance. The sheriff’s office said they checked missing person records and have been unable to identify the remains.

Anyone with information about a missing person matching the description and time frame is encouraged to report to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office.

