Funeral, memorial services set for former Longview principal

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - There will be multiple opportunities for the public to mourn and pay their respects to the late James Paul Brewer, former Longview ISD principal.

Brewer, who was 65, died Monday, July 10 after experiencing a sudden cardiac event. In 2008, he moved from DeKalb to Longview to become Assistant Superintendent of Secondary Education and Longview High School Principal.

A public viewing will be held Wednesday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Bates Family Funeral Home, 601 East Front Street in DeKalb.

A Longview Celebration Service will be held Thursday at 12 p.m. at Lobo Coliseum, 201 TX-281 Loop in Longview.

A Magnolia Celebration will be held Friday at 11 a.m. at Southwest Ark Community Development Center (Youngblood Auditorium), 611 South Madison St. in Magnolia, Arkansas.

