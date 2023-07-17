Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Deaths of 4 women in string of murders are linked, Oregon authorities say

Deputies have now linked four victims in a string of murders in the Portland metro area.
By FOX 12 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) – The deaths of four women in a string of murders in the Portland metro area are linked, authorities said Monday.

According to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office, four murders that occurred over three months have been linked.

Kristin Smith, 22, was found on February 19, 2023. Smith’s remains were found in a wooded area, near Southeast Deardorff Road and Southeast Flavel Street in the Pleasant Valley Neighborhood, according to police. A missing person’s report for Smith was filed with the Gresham Police Department on December 22, 2022.

Charity Lynn Perry, 24, was found on April 24, 2023. Perry’s body was found in a culvert near East Historic Columbia River Highway and Northeast Tumalt Road.

Bridget Leann (Ramsay) Webster, 31, was found on April 30, 2023. Webster’s body was found on Harmony Road near Mill Creek.

Ashley Real, 22, was found on May 7, 2023. According to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office, a man fishing at a nearby pond had found human remains in a heavily wooded area. A missing person’s report for Real was filed with the Portland Police Bureau on April 4, 2023.

Officials say a person of interest has been linked to the four victims, but no charges have been filed. The person of interest has not been publicly named.

According to investigators, nine different law enforcement agencies have been working in connection with one another to investigate the murders.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Aldean ran off stage at the Xfinity Theatre show in Hartford on Saturday after the heat...
WATCH: Jason Aldean runs off stage mid-show due to heatstroke
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Lee Autrey Jodeci Morgan
Man found dead from multiple gunshot wounds in Tyler
Police say 25-year-old Carlee Russell has been found alive after she disappeared after calling...
Alabama woman who went missing after calling 911 found alive
A two-vehicle crash took place on S. Broadway Avenue.
TRAFFIC ALERT: 3 in critical condition after crash blocks part of S. Broadway in Tyler

Latest News

Henry County Sheriff Reginald Scandrett speaks on Sunday, July 16, 2022, in Hampton, Ga, while...
Mother says man who killed 4 people in Georgia needed mental help for years but refused treatment
Protesters gather at the Iowa Capitol rotunda to voice opposition to the new ban on abortion...
Abortion in Iowa is legal again, for now, after a judge blocks new restrictions
University of North Texas sketch of the man's possible appearance.
Henderson County Sheriff’s Office seeking public’s help with cold case
Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse speaks on what authorities know about the 2012 cold...
Henderson County Sheriff’s Office seeking public’s help with cold case
Robert Scott Bacot
Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office calls off search for man who allegedly assaulted 2 women