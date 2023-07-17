Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office searching for man who allegedly assaulted 2 women

Robert Scott Bacot
Robert Scott Bacot(Cherokee County Sheriff's Office)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - Cherokee County officials are searching for a man they say is dangerous around Lake Jacksonville.

According to a Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post, Robert Scott Bacot, 39, is being pursued in the aqua vista area on Lake Jacksonville. Sheriff Brent Dickson said authorities had been alerted of two women Bacot had assaulted, and the hospital where the women were being treated was reportedly able to confirm the allegations.

Dickson said the sheriff’s office was notified of Bacot’s presence at Lake Jacksonville Monday morning, and once authorities arrived, the man reportedly jumped into the lake and swam away. Bacot is now being searched for around docks and boathouses on the lake, Dickson said.

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office and Jacksonville Police Department are searching for the man, who they referred to as a “danger to the community,” and they urge citizens to keep doors and cars locked.

