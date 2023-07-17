Central Heights product gets call back to big leagues

BALTIMORE, Maryland (KTRE) - Less than two months after a demotion to the minor leagues, Central Heights alumni Grayson Rodriguez is rejoining the Baltimore Orioles in a start Monday night.

MLB.com reported Rodriguez will get the start against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Camden Yards.

Through 10 starts, Rodriguez went 2-2 and had a 7.35 ERA. He had 56 strikeouts and 21 walks.

After being optioned to Triple A, Rodriguez had a 1.69 ERA with 54 strikeouts and 15 walks. He was named the International League Pitcher of the Month in June.

