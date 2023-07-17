Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update
Buddy Check
Thank A Nurse

Central Heights product gets call back to big leagues

Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Grayson Rodriguez throws a pitch during the first inning of...
Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Grayson Rodriguez throws a pitch during the first inning of a baseball game between the Baltimore Orioles and the Texas Rangers, Friday, May 26, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)(Julio Cortez | AP)
By Jeff Awtrey
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BALTIMORE, Maryland (KTRE) - Less than two months after a demotion to the minor leagues, Central Heights alumni Grayson Rodriguez is rejoining the Baltimore Orioles in a start Monday night.

MLB.com reported Rodriguez will get the start against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Camden Yards.

Through 10 starts, Rodriguez went 2-2 and had a 7.35 ERA. He had 56 strikeouts and 21 walks.

After being optioned to Triple A, Rodriguez had a 1.69 ERA with 54 strikeouts and 15 walks. He was named the International League Pitcher of the Month in June.

Copyright 2023 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jason Aldean ran off stage at the Xfinity Theatre show in Hartford on Saturday after the heat...
WATCH: Jason Aldean runs off stage mid-show due to heatstroke
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Lee Autrey Jodeci Morgan
Man found dead from multiple gunshot wounds in Tyler
Police say 25-year-old Carlee Russell has been found alive after she disappeared after calling...
Alabama woman who went missing after calling 911 found alive
A two-vehicle crash took place on S. Broadway Avenue.
TRAFFIC ALERT: 3 in critical condition after crash blocks part of S. Broadway in Tyler

Latest News

Alto bronc rider wins money at Calgary
Alto bronc rider places in semis at Calgary
Houston Astros
Angels and Astros meet to decide series winner
Houston Dynamo
Rapids home struggles continue in scoreless draw with Dynamo
Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) is given the kabuto after his home run...
Shohei Ohtani homers in 9th inning, Angels win 13-12 in 10th on Astros error